Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1200 block of Bandera Hwy. on Dec. 20.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Riverside Dr. on Dec. 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Woodlawn Ave. on Dec. 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Methodist Encampment Rd. on Dec. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and an arrest warrant, in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of W Main St. on Dec. 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2800 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in Mile 515 of IH-10 eastbound on Dec. 26.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence, in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 900 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 21.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on Dec. 24.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest, in the 300 block of W Schreiner St. on Dec. 25.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of Thompson Dr. on Dec. 25.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating intimidation, and violation of a protective order, in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. N on Dec. 25.
• An arrest was made for assault by contact in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 26.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 500 block of Peterson Dr. on Dec. 26.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on Dec. 20.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse reported at KPD on Dec. 20.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument in the 200 block of W Water St. on Dec. 20.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 22.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, and failure to identify, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 24.
• Fraud was reported at KPD on Dec. 26.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1500 block of 2nd St. on Dec. 20.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 21.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 23.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for terroristic threat to cause a reaction from an emergency agency in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Dec. 20.
• An arrest was made for unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 100 block of Main St. on Dec. 20.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 1100 block of E Main St. on Dec. 22.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 300 block of Leslie Dr. on Dec. 22.
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 3200 block of Lammers St. on Dec. 23.
• KPD is investigating a disturbance in the 1800 block of Lowrance St. on Dec. 24.
• KPD is investigating failure to display drivers license, and resisting arrest, in the 2600 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 24.
• An arrest was made for driving without a license, displaying a fictitious license plate, and failure to maintain financial responsibility in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 26.
