Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Steven Michael Alvarado, 15700 block of Luna Ridge, Helotes – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Kisean Darius Benson, 1300 block of 5th St., Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Daphne Libertad Brines, 1900 block of Nichole Circle, Round Rock - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Bobby Ray Burks, 400 block of Fifer St., Kerrville – Assault on a family member to impede breathing.
• Ricky Allenwentzel Calbat, 100 block of Comfort Rd., Bandera – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Juan Carrillo, 100 block of Blueridge, Kerrville – Aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated kidnapping with sexual abuse.
• Job Wayne Cavness, 100 block of David Ave., Ingram – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Dominic Zane Cooper, 400 block of Dean Dr., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Alyssa Ray Ellis, 100 block of Sleepy Hollow, Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Stephen Allan Grant, 100 block of Hi Line Dr., Ingram – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance using a child.
• Elias Cesar Hernandez, 100 block of Quail Valley Dr., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Lynda Menchca Howery, 1100 block of Hwy. 39, Ingram – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Jordan Ray Kier, 900 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Anthoney Raw Law, 100 block of Highfield Rd., Ingram – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• James Fabro Lerma, 900 block of Ross St., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Brandon Michael Lewis, 400 block of Seven Sisters Dr., Boerne – Manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance.
• George Aroldo Martinez, 100 block of Rowland Ln., Kerrville - Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Gregory Lane McKee, 1600 block of 1st St., Kerrville – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and theft of property between $2,500-$30,000.
• Buddy Joe Nelson, 800 block of Wheless St., Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Kimberly Ann New, 300 block of La Casa Dr., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Travis William Nolan, 200 block of 3rd St., Ingram – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence.
• Mitchell Rey Pavlicek, 100 block of Highwood St., Corpus Christi – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Lacey Gwendolyn Petty, 300 block of W Austin Ct., Fredericksburg – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Andrew Michael Rose, 100 block of Highfield, Ingram – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jennifer Jo Stacy, 300 block of Whispering Oaks, Ingram – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, and manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
