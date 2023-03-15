Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on March 8.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Earl Garrett on March 8.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 8.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, and evading arrest, in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on March 9.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on March 9.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on March 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of Oak Valley Dr. on March 12.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on March 8.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 700 block of Jefferson St. on March 9.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3600 block of Singing Wind on March 11.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 700 block of Guadalupe St. on March 11.
• An arrest was made for possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and public intoxication, in the 600 block of Tivy St. on March 12.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 2000 block of Junction Hwy. on March 12.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault against an elderly or disabled person in the 500 block of Harper St. on March 6.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, and family violence assault by contact, in the 1000 block of Lois St. on March 7.
• KPD is investigating stalking in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on March 9.
• KPD is investigating two counts of assault on a peace officer in the 1200 block of E Water St. on March 10.
• KPD is investigating sexual assault in the 400 block of Tivy St. on March 12.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 200 block of Washington St. on March 10.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a coin-operated machine in the 600 block of Main St. on March 11.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 600 block of Travis St. on March 11.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on March 11.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse of the elderly in the 1100 block of Norfolk Ln. on March 6.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 300 block of Main St. on March 6.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on March 10.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 11.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 100 block of E Sunset Dr. on March 11.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 600 block of Water St. on March 8.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 2100 block of Dena Dr. on March 11.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on March 12.
Accidents
• KPD is investigating duty on striking a fixture greater than $200 in the 1900 block of Junction Hwy. on March 7.
• KPD responded to a major accident on March 12.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on March 7.
• KPD is investigating driving without a license in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on March 8.
• KPD assisted the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on March 8.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on March 12.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on March 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.