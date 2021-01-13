Marriage
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Miguel Angel Perez Perez and Linda Maria Del Carmen Arteaga, Jan. 4.
• Christopher Ty Wallen and Britani Ryann Wehling, Jan. 4.
• Timothy Daniel Grier and Sandra Michelle Turner, Jan. 5.
• Cameron Floyd Evans and Darian Skye Templeton, Jan. 5.
• Julian Sage Deegan and Hannah Cynthia Jacks, Jan. 6.
• Creed Joshua Ryan Blevins and Desiree Nichole Mills, Jan. 6.• John Woodrow Speer and Lauren Michelle Hartman, Jan. 6.
Divorce
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Greg L. Durbin of Kerrville and Courtney Durbin of Ingram, Dec 15.
• Juan M. Ibanez Medrano of Kerrville and Brenda Medrano Sanchez of Kerrville, Jan. 4.
• Priscilla Ann Anderson of Kerrville and James William Anderson Jr. of Kerrville, Jan. 5.
