• Alex Michael Barnett, 1300 Atlas St., Rapid City, S.D. – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and bail jumping. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $670.
• Terrance Donta Hayes, 300 block of FM 2972 W, Rusk – Assault causing bodily injury, and failure to identify with fugitive intent. $500 fine, 355 days in jail and court costs of $660.
• Eliseo Nino, Jr., 100 block of Larkin Spur Rd., Harper – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and bail jumping. $500 fine, 211 days in jail, and court costs of $808.
