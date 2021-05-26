Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age in the 1000 block of Main St. on May 18.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 3000 block of Loop 534 on May 18.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on May 20.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 800 block of Hays St. on May 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Main St. on May 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of Oak St. on May 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 100 block of Plaza Dr. on May 23.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Barnett St. on May 17.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on May 17.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 700 block of Moore St. on May 23.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury reported at KPD on May 17.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 100 block of Harper Rd. on May 19.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a weapon on a family member, and an arrest warrant, in the 200 block of W Water St. on May 19.
• Assault was reported in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on May 20.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault to impede breathing, and interfering with an emergency call in the 1100 block of E Main St. on May 21.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of College St. on May 23.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 500 block of Hays St. on May 23.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 17.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 from a building in the 2100 block of Arcadia Loop on May 19.
• KPD is investigating theft of motor vehicle parts between $2,500-$30,000 in the 900 block of Sidney Baker on May 19.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 20.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on May 23.
• KPD is investigating theft of a firearm in the 1000 block of Barbara Ann St. on May 23.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Town Creek Rd. on May 19.
• A warrant arrest was made during a traffic stop in the 500 block of North St. on May 22.
• A warrant arrest was made, with failure to identify and giving false information, in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on May 23.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 8:03 p.m. on May 19.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief damaging a school or church in the 2300 block of Memorial Blvd. on May 17.
• A juvenile problem was reported at KPD on May 18.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on May 19.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 600 block of Leslie Dr. on May 20.
• KPD is investigating a missing person in the 100 block of Texas Circle on May 22.
