Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 25.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, evading arrest, and resisting arrest in the 500 block of Brian Dr. N on Aug. 25.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 600 block of Lantern Parkway on Aug. 26.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 26.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Palmer St. on Aug. 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 800 block of Loop 534 on Aug. 28.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Aug. 29.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 30.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Powell Ave. on Aug. 30.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 25.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 26.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 26.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and public intoxication in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 27.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Aug. 27.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1300 block of Broadway on Aug. 27.
• An arrest was made for two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 28.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 28.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of W Main St. on Aug. 29.
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo on Aug. 30.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo on Aug. 30.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for two counts of family violence assault causing bodily injury, and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 2900 block of Riverside Dr. on Aug. 24.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of E Davis St. on Aug. 24.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a public servant, evading arrest, and resisting arrest with a previous conviction in the 1400 block of Park St. on Aug. 24.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo on Aug. 25.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 1100 block of Aransas St. on Aug. 25.
• An arrest was made for terroristic threat of family in the 1900 block of Leslie Dr. on Aug. 26.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1100 block of Main St. on Aug. 27.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass, assault on a peace officer, and resisting arrest in the 400 block of Guadalupe St. on Aug. 27.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact in the 100 block of E Sunset St. on Aug. 28.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of Upper St. on Aug. 29.
Burglaries
• An arrest was made for burglary of a building in the 300 block of Mill Run on Aug. 24.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 700 block of Hill Country Dr. on Aug. 24.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Aug. 24.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 27.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating fraudulent online impersonation in emails or messages in the 600 block of Loop 534 on Aug. 24.
• KPD is investigating fraudulent online impersonation in emails or messages in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 25.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 1400 block of Hilltop Rd. on Aug. 27.
• KPD is investigating hindering secured creditors between $2,500-$30,000 in the 200 block of Main St. on Aug. 27.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Aug. 30.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Main St. on Aug. 29.
• Three warrant arrests were made in the 1600 block of 1st St. on Aug. 29.
Other Offenses
• KPD filed a case of driving with an invalid license in the 900 block of Washington St. on Aug. 24.
• KPD is investigating impersonating a public servant in the 1000 block of Water St. on Aug. 24.
• An arrest was made for evading arrest in the 400 block of Travis St. on Aug. 25.
• An arrest was made for reckless driving, and resisting arrest in the 500 block of Guadalupe St. on Aug. 26.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 28.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license at a disturbance in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.