Pirates fall to Mason, Harper

Center Point showed some fight in the third inning of its District 29-2A baseball game when the Pirates hosted Mason on Friday night at Pirate Field, but it was not enough in what became a 23-6 win by the Punchers.
“We worked a lot on two-out hitting and are trying to take some small victories,” said assistant coach Garrison Armstrong, who helmed things in the absence of head coach Damian Van Winkle.
The Pirates’ rally breathed some life into the team after trailing 11-0 with two outs against them.
Jeremyah Vela singled across Logan Burley, who was on base with a walk. Casey Vincent singled in Joseph Fuentes, who also was on base by walking. Vela scored when Houston Fuentes walked with the bases loaded. Ashton Kettinger walked in Fernando Rivera, who was also on via a free pass, and Vincent came home after a passed ball.
Vincent had two of Center Point’s three hits.
Mason sent 17 batters to the plate in the fourth inning, scoring 12 runs and cutting the game off in the fifth when Center Point mustered one run from Rivera who walked, stole second and third and crossed home via a passed ball.
Center Point used four pitchers in the game, starting with Nick Zuercher, followed by Joseph Fuentes, Kettinger and Burley.
The game marked the final home stand for seniors Zuercher and Burley.
Earlier in the week, Center Point hosted Harper and lost 17-1 Tuesday, slipping to 1-7 against District 29-2A in baseball games.
Derrick Dominguez had two hits for the Pirates.
Burley, Zuercher and Hector Cervantes had the remaining hots, and Zuercher’s RBI double scored Houston Fuentes.
Zuercher stole three bases, Dominguez two and Cervantes one.
Joseph Fuentes and Zuercher were also on base when hit by pitches.
Dominguez was hit with the loss as one of four Pirates pitchers. Zuercher, Joseph Fuentes, and Kettinger were other throwers.
CENTER POINT v MASON – APRIL 22
R H E
CENTER POINT 0 0 5 0 1 -- 6 3 8
MASON 4 5 2 12 0 -- 23 13 3
LP: Zuercher
SB: Rivera (2), Vincent
LOB: 4
CENTER POINT v HARPER – APRIL 19
R H E
CENTER POINT 0 0 1 0 0 x x -- 1 5 5
HARPER 0 1 4 12 0 x x -- 17 11 3
LP: Dominguez
DBL: Zuercher
HBP: Joseph Fuentes, Zuercher
SB: Zuercher (3), Dominguez (2), Cervantes
LOB: 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.