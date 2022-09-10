Antler JV downs F'burg 34-28

FREDRICKSBURG – Layton Edmonds’ forced fumble that was recovered by Eric Batts iced Tivy’s junior varsity football win over Fredericksburg, 34-28, Thursday.
Tivy’s takeaway happened in the fourth quarter with Tivy ahead 34-28 after snapping a 28-28 tie.
Cade Jones’ 24-yard run proved to be the go-ahead TD for the JV’s second win against one loss.
Tivy’s defense starred in the first quarter when it made a goal line stand at the 1 yardline.
In addition to the winning touchdown, Jones involved himself in all of Tivy’s scoring via rushing, receiving and passing.
Jones caught a 41-yarder from Adam Chancellor for the JV’s first touchdown. He ran for other scores covering 10, 41, 42, 78 yards.
Rocky DeLeon hauled in a 49-yard throw from Jones for another endzone trip.
Pablo Rivera kicked four PATs.
The JV hosts Marble Falls beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.
