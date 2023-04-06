Pirates shave 53 strokes at district tourney

LLANO – Center Point golfers made tremendous improvement during round two play at the District 28-2A tournament that wrapped up in Llano Wednesday, although their efforts failed to qualify for regional.
The Pirates shaved off a whopping 53 strokes from their first round the week before, and had a pair finish under 100.
Jesse Segura shot 98 which was a decrease of 28 strokes (126).
Jayden Segura lowered himself from 108 to 99.
Clayton Forster and Casey Vincent scaled back eight shots from first round efforts when they scored 106 and 107, respectively. Derrick Dominguez improved 10 strokes from 141 to 131.
When the four best scores were added up, the Pirates claimed the fifth best day two round with their 410. Mason-I shot 334, San Saba had 390, Harper-I went 405, and Goldthwaite (409) was one better than Center Point.
The Pirates topped Junction (412), Mason-II (422), and Harper-II (518).
Center Point's two rounds came out to 873 which was good for seventh place.
Mason-I (677), Junction (760), San Saba (784), Mason-II (819), Harper-I (836), and Goldthwaite (851) were ahead of Center Point (873) which was well ahead of Harper-II (1026).
The top two teams qualified for regional.
