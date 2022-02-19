Lady Antlers shine at home tourney

After splitting opening round games at the Tivy Softball Tournament, the Lady Antlers swept opponents in second round action, and ran their early season record to 4-1 in the process.
Friday saw Tivy extract some payback by beating San Angelo Central 12-2, only a day removed from the Bobcats run-ruling the Lady Antlers.
Tivy pounded out 15 hits with three each placed by Hailey Hernandez, Amelia Balser, and Kyra Wheatfall. Gabby Watts and Christy Medina had two apiece while Jordyn Joy and Olivia Ortiz managed one hit each.
Medina homered, and Balser and Joy tallied doubles.
RBI were led by Medina with three, two each from Hailey Hernandez, Balser, Wheatfall and Joy, and one from Watts.
Run scoring was topped with three from Hailey Hernandez, two from Watts and one apiece from Balser, Wheatfall, Medina, Ortiz, Shayla Roth, Millie Howerton and Aryanna Hernandez.
Joy was the winning pitcher with her three innings that showed four hits allowed, one earned run, two strikeouts and two walks.
Stolen bases were turned in by Howerton, Watts and Wheatfall.
In another Friday game Tivy treated Devine anything but in a 7-0 Lady Antlers win.
Watts had two of Tivy’s seven base raps, and single hits were by Joy, Wheatfall, Ortiz, Medina and Howerton. Joy, Wheatfall, and Howerton also had RBI, and runs were scored by Ortiz (2), Watts, Roth, Joy, Wheatfall, and Howerton.
Medina threw three innings for the win, allowing three hits, striking out four, and walking one.
Watts stole three bases, Roth two, and Balser, Howerton and Ortiz also stole one base each.
Thursday's openers
In round one games played Thursday, Tivy whipped Blanco 12-2 with six runs in the first and another six runs in the fourth inning before losing to San Angelo Central 10-0.
Against Blanco, the Lady Antlers pounded out 10 hits and gave up just one.
Roth had three hits, Ortiz and Wheatfall two each, and single rap performances were given by Joy, Medina, and Alyssa Rodriguez.
Roth and Wheatfall homered and Ortiz doubled.
Wheatfall was responsible for three RBI, Ortiz had two, and one apiece were from Roth and Joy.
Two runs crossed the plate with Roth, Ortiz, Wheatfall, Baser and Aryanna Hernandez while Rodriguez and Hailey Hernandez had single runs.
The Lady Antlers stole seven bases which included three by Aryanna Hernandez and one each from Balser, Ortiz, Rodriguez and Wheatfall.
Joy was the pitcher of record in the win.
Against Central, Tivy committed six errors and had only three hits.
The hits were courtesy of Joy, Balser, and Wheatfall who also stole a base.
Balser went four innings on the mound in the loss.
