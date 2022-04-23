Simpson returns to Class 5A State Golf Tournament

SAN ANTONIO -- Raleygh Simpson shot her way to state for a second straight year and was just three strokes from the leader when two days of golfing concluded Thursday at the Region-IV Class 5A tournament played at The Golf Club of Texas.
Simpson, a sophomore, had rounds of 74 and 76 to finish at 150, and tied with Julia Vollmer for second place. Vollmer plays for regional champion Alamo Heights’ Blue Team, which won the championship.
Lindsey Lee, also playing for the Mules’ Blue squad, wrapped up the individual title with a 147 despite shooting 77 on Wednesday.
Alamo Heights’ Blue team won the team championship, followed by the Gold Team for the Mules. Alamo Heights’ two units had six of the top 10 player scores.
Taylor Kubacak, another Tivy sophomore, missed by one spot giving the Lady Antlers another state qualifier when she finished tied for 10th.
Kubacak carded 82 on day one, but trimmed her day two round to a 75.
There were 94 players in the field.
Simpson will tee off Monday and Tuesday, May 16-17, at the UIL State Girls Golf Tournament to be held at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.
