Antlers fall to Champion, face Cedar Park in playoffs

BOERNE – In a tie-breaking District 26-5A baseball game to determine playoff seeding, Tivy lost to Boerne Champion 9-2 Monday, May 1.
The Antlers and Chargers finished with identical 9-5 league marks, having split both games which necessitated the third meeting.
Tivy’s loss means the Antlers head into bi-district to face 25-5A champion Cedar Park, which won its own tie-breaker versus Liberty Hill on the same night Tivy and Champion hooked up.
The best-of-three series with Cedar Park will have game one at the Wolves home field Friday starting at 7 p.m. Game two is set in Kerrville at 1 p.m. Saturday, and game three to be played 30 minutes afterward if needed.
Guy Flores had two of Tivy’s five hits in the latest meeting with Champion and knocked in one run.
Eric Tenery’s one hit was a homerun, and remaining hits were from Stormy Rhodes and Hayden Kneese.
Tivy used four pitchers against Champion, with Aiden Cline taking the loss in one and one-third innings of work. Cline was the second Tivy hurler, coming on in relief of Noah Zastrow. Kneese and Christian Powers also took stints on the mound.
Monday, May 1
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 -- 2 5 6
CHAMPION -- 1 5 1 0 2 0 0 -- 9 10 1
HR: Eric Tenery
SB: Tenery
HBP: Tenery
LP: Aiden Cline (1 1/3 innings relief, 2 hits, 1 K’s, 3 walks)
