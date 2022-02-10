Lady Antlers clinch second place finish, playoff berth

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Displaying their usual defensive stranglehold, the Tivy Lady Antlers plugged up Dripping Springs 39-19 to close out their regular season basketball schedule Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.
The win clinched a second place spot for the Tivy out of District 26-5A with a 13-2 mark (24-10 overall) and moves the Lady Antlers into postseason where they face Liberty Hill which, finished third out of 25-5A.
The bi-district game against the Lady Panthers is set for Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Llano High School’s Yellowjacket Gym. Game time is pending.
Tivy led Dripping Springs by four at intermission and outperformed the Lady Tigers 24-8 over the last two periods.
Ashlee Zirkel had eight of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter and paced six players, who contributed in that area.
Desiree Abrigo pitched in eight points. Emma Schumacher added six. Riley Dill finished with five. Jaida Davis contributed four, while Stella Hendricks was good for two points.
Junior Varsity
The Tivy junior varsity girls broke open a tight game and finished strong, beating Dripping Springs by 13 points in the JV's season finale Tuesday.
Tivy led just 18-16 at half, but a strong final quarter spurred on the win when the the Lady Antlers JV team went for 20 points.
Kyra Wheatfall and Solaya Gorham scored 18 and 11 points, respectively, for Tivy.
Julie Pena and Reelyn Andreas posted seven apiece, while two each were from My Tran Dang, Hailey Weyand and Lelani Dunn.
TIVY LADY ANTLERS v DRIPPING SPRINGS – FEB 8
TIVY 9 6 12 12 (39)
DRIPPING SPRINGS 6 5 6 2 (19)
Tivy Ashlee Zirkel 6-0-2-14, Desiree Abrigo 3-0-2-8, Emma Schumacher 3-0-0-6, Riley Dill 2-0-1-5, Jaida Davis 2-0-0-4, Stella Hendricks 1-0-0-2
Dripping Springs Coe 1-0-2-4, Dill 2-0-0-4, Ballard 1-0-0-2, Scott 2-0-0-2, Smith 1-0-0-2, Arnold 1-0-0-2, Hubbard 1-0-0-2, Robles 0-0-1-1
FT's: Tivy 10-5 (50.0 percent); Dripping Springs 9-3 (33.0 percent)
