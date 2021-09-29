Lady Antlers post big win over Heights

Before a raucous home gym crowd, the Lady Antlers won out in five sets against Alamo Heights and completed a sweep of the Mules in District 26-5A volleyball matches.
Tuesday’s scores were 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-9, as Tivy raised its district record to 7-2 and dropped Alamo Heights to 5-4.
“This was a great Battle. We had relentless team effort,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates.
The win got Tivy off to a fast start for the second round of district play. Tivy opened its campaign one month ago with a five-set decision over Alamo Heights in San Antonio.
“We’re 3-0 in sets of five in district matches,” said Coates. “There was an all-out everywhere effort from our kids. This is the kind of match we have to get at home. We need to do our job and get these home games. This was a huge win for us. There were lots of implications in this match."
Symbolic of "Tivy Fight Never Dies" was libero Tyler Elkins, who took a hard-hit ball to the face and momentarily went down before staying around in the third set that wound up in Tivy’s favor.
“Tyler is a tough kid and has really grown into the libero spot since her sophomore year, when she was primarily a defensive specialist,” said Coates.
Tivy led 14-9 at one point in the first set, but the Lady Mules broke serve and staged a mild comeback that narrowed the gap to 14-13, setting the tone for the duration of the evening.
Karlyn Dyal laid down the ball that gave Tivy the win
Alamo Heights controlled the second set almost immediately and led 5-1. Kills by Ally Scheidle and Allie Finch eventually brought the lead over to Tivy’s bench, 7-6. The final time Tivy led was at 11-10, and the Mules eked a ball over the net to secure the win after Taylor Kubacak’s kill moved Tivy to within one point.
The Lady Antlers made up for a slow start in the third set, where they tied up the Mules twice and battled back from four deficits. Tivy’s score advantage was made good for the remainder of the match when Scheidle’s kill placed her team in front 17-16. Hard to handle hits by Stella Hendricks, Kubacak, and Haley Davis eventually gave Tivy a 24-19 lead. Emma Miller served up match point following a blocked shot by Davis.
The Mules kicked out fast in Set 4, going up 20-11, only to have Tivy run off five straight points and get within 20-16.
“The way we finished up the fourth set definitely gave us some momentum and a spark for the fifth,” Coates said.
Davis went up for a pair of blocks that left Lady Mules’ defenders spinning and Tivy came from a 4-5 deficit and built a 12-6 lead. Service points from Dyal stretched Tivy out front 14-7 and the win came when Scheidle popped the ball into an open spot on Alamo Heights’ side of the net.
Scheidle’s kills totaled 32 and the Lady Antlers had 59 as a group.
Additional kills were turned in by Hendricks with 12, Davis and Kubacak with six. Dyal, Finch, and Grace Copeland with one kill each.
Emma Miller aced four serves, Kubacak and Scheidle tossed up three aces each, while Dyal and Davis had one apiece.
Kubacak assisted on 30 balls and Dyal set 25. Elkins (3), Miller (1) completed that category.
Davis was the big blocker with four, Scheidle added three blocks, while Finch and Kubacak came up with one apiece.
Elkins, and Scheidle hustled for 18 digs each. Kubacak was close with 17. Miller added 11 digs, while Davis went for eight, Dyal for six, Copeland had four, Finch two and Hendricks one.
The Lady Antlers will be on the road Friday night, where they will take on San Antonio Veterans Memorial.
