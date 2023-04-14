CORPUS CHRISTI – Tivy’s doubles teams ended their seasons in the UIL Region-IV Championships at the H-E-B Tennis Courts in Corpus Christi, where Ernest Alvarez Chedzoy and Braden Stehling finished third in boys’ doubles to hand the program its best placing out of three qualifiers.
Tournament competition was held Wednesday and Thursday, April 12-13 with the top two finishers in each division advancing to state.
Ernest Alvarez Chedzoy and Stehling lost an opportunity to play for second when they were defeated in Thursday’s playback match, 3-6, 2-6, with Ethan Carter and Diego Garcia from Harlingen South. Each side had lost one prior match.
The loss left the two Antlers third while Carter and Garcia bowed out in the title contest against number one seed Hugo Garcia and Guillermo Garcia of Sharyland.
Ernest Alvarez Chedzoy and Stehling lost 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals to Sharyland’s Garcia-Garcia combination.
Ernest Alvarez Chedzoy and Stehling were at regionals after winning the 26-5A boys doubles championship at the district tourney.
In their first round played Wednesday, Ernest Alvarez Chedzoy and Stehling beat Alamo Heights’ Braden Kerby-Malcolm Troy 6-3, 6-7, 7-6. Tivy’s duo then took down Landon Farias-Scott England from Leander 6-4, 6-3 before facing Garcia-Garcia in the semis.
Tivy’s mixed doubles team of Evan Salinas and Sara Bowers cruised through their first match, 6-0, 6-0, against Raeann De la Rosa-Ian Quintero of San Antonio Southwest Legacy. Salinas and Bowers won in the second round, 6-3, 6-3, over Emma Meilen-Holt Avery of Liberty Hill.
Salinas and Bowers also won a district title when 26-5A held its event.
Number three seeded Digo Salvo-Dania Casas of McAllen Memorial stopped Salinas-Bowers in the semifinals by scores of 6-3, 6-2.
In girls’ doubles, Carlee Wren and Carolina Alvarez Chedzoy lost in the first round to Grace Sharia-Ximena Ureste of Sharyland.
Wren and Carolina Alvarez Chedzoy went into the district tourney seeded fourth and finished in second place which qualified them to regional.
District 26-5A boasted this year’s girls’ regional champions when Amber Lewis and Sophia Raimondo advanced to state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.