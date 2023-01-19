LIBERTY HILL – Center Point went toe-to-toe with Class 5A Liberty Hill before falling 1-0 in boys’ UIL soccer Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Liberty Hill had to work hard for its single goal, getting it in the game’s final 30 seconds.
“Dominick Rodriguez our keeper finally stepped out of his comfort zone and made about seven diving saves,” said Center Point head coach.
In three regulation maces, Center Point has shown improvement based on goal differentiation.
The Pirates have losses by three and one goal, plus managed a tie their other contest.
