Antlers to face Leander Rouse in playoffs

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Tivy finished 26-5A boys soccer action with a 5-0 loss to district champion Dripping Springs on Thursday.
“Everyone played, so it was fine,” said Tivy head coach Reece Zunker.
The Antlers needed to look at all its roster prior to its bi-district match slated for Friday at Leander Rouse against the Raiders. Match time is 6 p.m.
Tivy is 12-8-3 for all matches, and closed district play going 5-3 over the final half of round-robin contests after starting 3-3-2. This year, with exception of 2020’s covid-cancelled matches, marks Tivy’s seventh postseason run with Zunker at the coaching helm.
Rouse High School is located at 1222 Raider Way in Leander.
Rouse went 11-0-3 to win District 25-5A and is 17-1-3 for all matches.
Dripping Springs wound up 15-1 as 26-5A frontrunner, followed by Alamo Heights at 13-1-2, New Braunfels Canyon with 10-6 all in front of fourth place Tivy.
