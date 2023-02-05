Tivy JV dominate Seguin, freshmen edged by Matadors

The Tivy junior varsity boys’ basketball team recorded a win against Pieper on Friday while the freshmen Antlers were edged in a close encounter.
Junior Varsity
The Tivy junior varsity team won 61-26 over Pieper.
Mason Houston was lead pointer with 23.
Sam Ibarra also was in double figures with 18 points. Andrew Valenzuela had eight.
Izaiah Vega and Darren Dominguez had five and three points each. Jackson Way and Maurice King were in the scorebook with two points apiece.
Freshmen
The Antler freshmen were clipped by Pieper 62-60.
Anthony Montoya scored 16 points before fouling out.
President Calamaco had 13 points before he also fouled out.
Keeping things close were Anthony Sanchez and George Eastland with seven points apiece, Khaleb Ortiz scoring five, Jeremiah Wright and Alan Viera getting four each, Angel Puno with three, and Davis Carraway with one.
