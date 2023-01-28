Lady Pirates fall to Harper

HARPER – One of District 29-2A’s front-running girls’ basketball teams continued its pattern Friday when Harper handed Center Point a 69-12 loss.
Jazmin Gonzalez had half (6) of the Lady Pirates points.
Toree Beckerson scored three, Jasmin Pena finished two, and Kortney Carmouche dropped in one.
Center Point travels to Junction on Friday, Feb. 3.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v HARPER
Friday, Jan. 27
Harper 69, Center Point 12
Center Point – 2 2 2 6 -- 12
Harper -- 23 19 12 15 -- 69
CENTER POINT – Jazmin Gonzalez 3-0-0-6, Toree Beckerson 1-0-1-3, Jasmin Pena 1-0-0-2, Kortney Carmouche 0-0-1-1
HARPER – Millican 4-4-1-21, Wood 4-1-5-16, Key 3-0-2-8, Evans 2-0-3-7, Price 3-0-1-7, Strickland 2-1-0-7, Garcia 0-1-0-3
Halftime: Harper 42, Center Point 4
Free Throws: Center Point – 2 of 4 (50-percent); Harper – 12 of 18 (66.6-percent)
3-pointers: Harper – Millican (4), Wood (1). Strickland (1), Garcia (1)
(0) comments
