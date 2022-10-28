SAN ANTONIO – Two rushing touchdowns from George Eastland and a scoring catch made by Case Land combined with a solid defensive effort to power the Tivy freshmen football team past San Antonio Veterans Memorial 21-8 Wednesday.
Eastland rushed for over 100 yards behind the entire offensive line that “played well” according to Tivy’s coaching staff.
Hilton Bock threw the six-point pass to Land. President Calamaco was cited for outstanding play on special teams, defense, up-front blocking, and reportedly dove into a pile at a crucial moment to keep an Antler fumble from being recovered by the Patriots.
More defenders aiding in the victory were Samuel Baker with three tackles for lost yardage, and swarming tacklers Anthony Sanchez, Braeden Borkowski, and Tomas Arreola.
Nathaniel Kindrick presented the Antlers a turnover via an interception.
The freshmen close out their season hosting Lockhart Thursday.
