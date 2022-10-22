Lady Pirates hold off La Pryor, clinch spot in playoffs

LA PRYOR – Center Point responded against La Pryor to knock off the Lady Bulldogs in three sets Friday and clinch District 30-2A’s third seed for volleyball postseason play when the Lady Pirates won 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 19-25, 15-7.
The Lady Pirates (17-14, 4-3) took their third straight win off the strength of 40 kill shots and 38 assists.
Iris Lozano and Kaylee Blackledge marked most of the kills with 16 and 11, respectively. Destiny Johnson had 36 of the team’s assists.
Johnson aced four serves, Blackledge and Toree Beckerson served 19 points each, Lozano had six blocks, and seven digs each came from Lozano, Beckerson and Kahly Mendoza.
LADY PIRATES VOLLYBALL BOXSCORE
Friday, Oct. 21
Center Point over La Pryor 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 19-25, 15-7
Stat Leaders for CP: Kills: Iris Lozano 16, Kaylee Blackledge 11, Toree Beckerson 9, Destiny Johnson 2, Daniela Fuentes 1, Maria Diaz 1; Service Points: Blackledge 19, Beckerson 19, Johnson 15, Lozano 13, Diaz 8, Kahly Mendoza 7; Aces: Johnson 4, Beckerson 3, Blackledge 2; Blocks: Lozano 6, Fuentes 1; Digs: Beckerson 7, Lozano 7, Mendoza 7, Blackledge 6, Diaz 3, Johnson 1; Assists: Johnson 36, Diaz 1, Blackledge 1
Overall Record: 17-14
District Record: 4-3
