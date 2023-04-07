Pirates suffer lost to San Saba

SAN SABA – Multiple hit games for three Pirates was not enough to pull Center Point past the Armadillos Thursday as San Saba sent the Pirates home with a 14-4 defeat in District 28-2A baseball action.
Center Point (0-7 in league games) received three hits, including a double, from Jeremyah Vela.
Jaron Cooper and Leighton Johnson banged two hits each. Casey Vincent and Clayton Forster had one apiece.
Vela, Vincent, Cooper, and Joseph Fuentes scored Center Point’s runs. Cooper and Forster batted in runs.
Hector Cervantes stole a couple of bases.
Vincent and Fuentes struckout seven Armadillos in a combined effort on the mound.
Center Point travels to Harper on Friday.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v SAN SABA
Thursday, April 6
R H E
CENTER POINT – 1 1 0 0 2 x x -- 4 9 4
SAN SABA -- 5 3 2 2 2 x x -- 14 10 0
DBL: Jeremyah Vela
SB: Hector Cervantes (2), Casey Vincent, Joseph Fuentes. Jaron Cooper, Forster
LP: Forster (1 inning, 3 K’s, 5 walk)
