Davenport holds off late Tivy rally

SAN ANTONIO – A furious fourth quarter Tivy rally saw the Antlers battle back from a 31-14 deficit to trail Comal Davenport 31-28 Friday, but Davenport running back Shastin Golden’s 18-yard scamper for a first down with just over a minute remaining ended the Antlers’ victory bid in a non-district thriller at Davenport Stadium.
Golden’s late heroics allowed the 2-0 Wolves to run out the clock on the Antlers and overshadowed a 308-yard, four-touchdown aerial showing by Tivy senior Kale Lackey, who added another 74 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Lackey tossed a pair of touchdowns to senior Treves Hyde and hit Lake Audrain and Stormy Rhodes for solo TDs, the last a 30-yard strike to Rhodes with 2:14 left to play that gave the Antlers hope after Tivy’s defense shut out Davenport in the fourth quarter.
“I want to thank Z.B., Zach Barton, No. 77,” Rhodes said. “We were in at halftime on the ground, and he picked all the offense up and gave us a big pep talk. It really helped and got our energy up, and we came back in the second half and fought hard.”
Tivy fell in an early 10-0 hole after Davenport quarterback Triston Hamlin tossed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Dante Singletary on the Wolves’ first possession and Joshua Gil connected on a 26-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
Lackey answered on Tivy’s next possession when he found Hyde open over the middle for a 29-yard TD pass, and Will Robinson’s first of four extra-point kicks cut the Antlers’ shortfall to 10-7.
Golden, who finished the night with 26 carries for 237 yards, burned Tivy for a 71-yard scoring run on the Wolves’ ensuing drive, and Hamlin’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Emmet Greiman with 3:40 left in the quarter gave Davenport a 24-7 edge heading into halftime.
Tivy took the opening possession of the third quarter 75 yards in eight plays, capping the series with an 18-yard scoring pass from Lackey to Hyde to trail 24-14, but Hamlin found Singletary open on a quick slant for a 57-yard TD connection with 1:34 left in the quarter.
That set the stage for the Antlers’ fourth-quarter rally. Lackey lofted a 33-yard touchdown pass to Audrain midway through the quarter to make it a 31-21 game, and found Rhodes open from 30 yards out for Tivy’s final score late in the quarter.
The Antlers then forced Davenport into a third-and-14 situation at the Wolves’ own 37-yard line in the closing minute, but Golden’s clutch run brought the night to a close.
“We got in too big a hole and gave up some plays,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “These kids are young. We’ve got 17 people out there in new positions, and they fought their tails off. They could have given up, but they chose not to do that. I’m proud of that effort. We competed and we didn’t give up.”
Tivy senior Logan Edmonds led the Antlers’ rushing attack with 19 carries for 79 yards, and Rhodes topped Tivy’s receivers with five catches for 96 yards. Audrain had six catches for 71 yards, and Hyde finished with three catches for 51 yards.
Tivy’s Adan Hernandez picked off a pass on defense.
Hamlin went 11-for-23 for 237 yards and three touchdowns to lead Davenport.
The Antlers return home next Friday to host Fredericksburg for Hall of Fame night. Game time is 7 p.m.
