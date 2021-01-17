Mason tops Pirates

CENTER POINT — A slow start sank Center Point when the Pirates hosted Mason in District 29-2A basketball action Friday, with the Punchers leaving with a 44-36 decision.
Center Point’s final eight-point deficit was set in place after the first quarter when Mason led 12-4.
Nick Zuercher managed 16 points for the Pirates and also had 10 rebounds, and Christian Martinez dropped in 10 points. Derrick Dominguez and Clay Vincent chipped in three points each, and Logan Burley and Alexis Hernandez added two points apiece to round out Center Point’s scoring.
Earlier in the week, Junction handed Center Point a 41-32 defeat in more 29-2A action Tuesday at Pirate Gym.
The Pirates trailed by only two at halftime, but were outscored by seven in the third quarter and could not rally in the fourth.
Zuercher accounted for the majority of Center Point’s points with 20 and also pulled down 13 of the Pirates’ 24 rebounds.
Martinez finished with 10 points and six boards, and Tyler Kelly dropped in two points.
Center Point is scheduled to continue loop play Tuesday in Goldthwaite and will welcome Johnson City to town Friday to begin the second round of district action.
Center Point’s Lady Pirates lost to Mason, 59-12, to begin the second half of District 29-2A basketball action Friday at Pirate Gym.
Kourtney Carmouche and Destiny Johnson scored eight and four points, respectively, for Center Point.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Pirates fell prey to the Junction Lady Eagles, 34-16, in more 29-2A play Tuesday at Pirate Gym.
Victoria Beckerson scored eight points, Jazmine Gonzalez dropped in six, and Hailey Rayburn finished with two.
Beckerson had nine rebounds and Rayburn eight for most of the team’s 29 total.
Johnson led the Lady Pirates in steals with three.
Center Point has a Tuesday road game scheduled on the docket in Goldthwaite and will return home Friday to take on Johnson City in more loop action.
