Lady Pirates fall to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY – Center Point scored three runs in the seventh inning, but those were not enough in the Lady Pirates 8-3 softball loss to Johnson City on Thursday.
The loss ended a streak of four straight wins by the Lady Pirates, who saw their District 29-2A record go to 7-6 and overall ledger read 14-7.
Kaylee Blackledge was touched for seven hits by the Eagles and gave up her first earned runs of the year in district action. Blackledge struckout 13 batters to raise her district total to 199. She scored a run and stole a base when she was walked four times in the game.
Samantha Castaneda and Chasity Holt had the only hits for Center Point.
Destiny Johnson and Tania Duran had the other Center Point runs.
Toree Beckerson and Grace Geurin batted in runs.
Center Point’s playoff chances hinge on beating Mason on Monday, coupled with Goldthwaite losing to Junction. If those scenarios unfold, Center Point would face Goldthwaite in a tiebreaker contest.
LADY PIRATES v JOHNSON CITY – APRIL 14
R H E
CENTER POINT 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 -- 3 2 8
JOHNSON CITY 3 0 2 0 2 1 x -- 8 7 1
LP: Blackledge
HBP: Duran
SB: Blackledge
LOB: 9
