Pirates struggle against Warriors

INGRAM – Center Point was held to season lows for offensive yardage and points, while committing a season high in penalty yardage during the Pirates 14-0 non-district football loss against Ingram Tom Moore on Friday.
The loss squares the Pirates at 2-2 with one non-district game remaining when Center Point hosts YMLA on Friday night.
The Warriors scored midway through the first quarter, and less than three minutes into the second. Both extra point kicks were good.
Center Point’s defense bowed up and kept Ingram out of the end zone after halftime, but offensively had no traction.
Alexis Hernandez was the Pirates leading rusher with 37 yards on six carries. Alvaro Bustamante went for only 19 yards and Logan Burley had 17.
Ingram limited Center Point to 80 total offensive yards, or 167 below its season average. The Pirates were flagged 15 times for 150 yards after averaging less than seven penalties per game in previous matchups.
