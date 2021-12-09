Spikes sweep Boerne Voss

Peterson’s Spikes had success across the board in basketball matchups Monday played away and at home against Boerne Voss.
In Boerne the 8A and 8B took their games by five and 15 points each.
Spikes 8A
The Spikes 8A team won 23-18.
Four points each were scored by Dan Guerrero, President Calamaco and T.K. Davis. Three points were recorded by George Eastland and two apiece by Davis Caraway, Kahleb Ortiz, Anthony Sanchez and Colin Rose.
Spikes 8B
The Spikes 8B team posted a 32-17 win against Boerne Voss.
Scorers were Gavin Purcell with eight and Jeremiah Wright with five, while Guy Flores, Hilton Bock and Anthony Montoya all with finished with four points each. Mikkel Pieper and Jake Zirkel added three apiece and Angelito Puno contributed a free throw.
Spikes 7A
At Spikes Gym the HPMS 7A team beat Voss 35-31.
Points were from Ethan Rendon (10), Brandon Montoya (8), Aiden Zavala (7), Wesley Miiller (4), Gavin Whelan (3), Caleb Peschal (2), and Carter Marquez (1)
Spikes 7B
The Spikes 7B team took its game by a close margin at 24-22.
Tennyson Mejia led the Spikes with 11 points. Nolan Anders added six. Xavier Alamendariz recorded three points, while Tralex Dresser and Trevon Vargara each contributed two.
The Spikes will take on Medina Valley on Monday, with the seventh grade teams on the road and the eighth graders hosting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.