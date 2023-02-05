OLH soccer upsets Atonment, advances in playoffs

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Hills advanced from the TAPPS District 4 D-III soccer tournament Saturday when the sixth seeded Hawks beat third seed Atonement Academy 2-1.
Hailee Gooden and Cris Angel scored OLH’s goals.
Angel and Danik Garcia assisted on each score.
The win evened things against Atonement Academy which beat OLH 4-3 in Kerrville during regular district action.
OLH’s win allowed the Hawks to be pitted against Corpus Christi Incarnate Word in round two. CC Incarnate word defeated OLH 3-1 when the two teams previously met.
The win over Atonement was OLH’s fourth against seven losses and a tie.
