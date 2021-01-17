Tivy teams take down Kyle Lehman

The rematch was no rematch.
Tivy’s Caleb Hebert-Dwyer scored a game-high 26 points, and the Antlers powered past Kyle Lehman, 79-37, Friday at Antler Gym in the second District 26-5A meeting between the two teams.
The Lobos beat the Antlers 43-41 with a buzzer-beater when loop play began Dec. 8 in Kyle, but the only heat in the house this go-around was on Tivy’s side of the floor as the Antlers pocketed their second consecutive 26-5A win while improving to 3-5 in district play.
Tivy’s Jackson Johnston and Jaden Frausto pulled the trigger for 17 and 14 points, respectively, and Caleb Fineske finished with 10 to add to the Antlers’ scoring barrage.
Hebert-Dwyer put in a trio of three’s and was 7-for-7 at the free throw line, while Frausto continued his three-point prowess from behind the arc with four, giving the 5-foot-7 sophomore 16 treys in Tivy’s most recent games. Hebert-Dwyer sank four consecutive freebies after Lehman was called for a double technical late in the second period.
Jake Layton scored five points for the Antlers, Max Kludt added another three, and Quentin Vega and Seth Hendricks chipped in two apiece, providing quality floor time along with Hugo Castorena, Luke Johnston and Jose Castro. Kludt stood his ground and forced a turnover when he drew a charging foul off a Lehman player in the second quarter, the second such effort by the 6-3 senior during Tivy’s resurgence of late.
“We have stayed the course and believed in doing things the right way, being true to each other, and it’s given us a chance to be successful as a team," Tivy coach Joe Davis said. "These guys are so evident of team play and being ‘glue guys’. They are just sticking together and jelling. It’s about us being a team and not a bunch of individuals."
Tivy, 5-11 overall, is scheduled to continue district play Tuesday at Seguin and will return home Friday to face Buda Johnson in a 6:30 p.m. game at Antler Gym.
-----
In sub-varsity action, Tivy’s junior varsity routed visiting Kyle Lehman, 62-26, in District 26-5A action Friday behind 10-point showings from both Cade Braaten and Michael McDuffie. Mason Carlile followed with eight points, Mekhi Frazier scored six, Hudson Freedle netted five, Gunner Abel, Robert Jackson and Tyler Cory chipped in four each, Brian Pescador, Kanton Stampley and Jackson Kincaid added three apiece, and Logan Behrens dropped in two.
In freshman play, Tivy edged 26-5A rival Kyle Lehman in overtime, 58-57, Friday at Antler Gym with the help of a 27-point effort by Brandon Ramirez. Rylan Schu-macher weighed in with 10 points and Braylon Vela dropped in nine to round out the top three scorers.
-----
In girls' hoops play, Tivy employed a scoring-by-committee effort to get back in the District 26-5A win column Friday, knocking off Kyle Lehman, 37-26, in loop road action.
No single player scored more than nine points, but eight Lady Antlers contributed something on the scoreboard. Ashlee Zirkel nicked the Lobos for nine points, Riley Dill scored seven, Ashlynn Way and Leila Casillas dropped in five each, Cassidy Harmon and Stella Hendricks netted four apiece, Jaida Davis added two, and Shayla Slaughter drained a free throw.
“It was a tough physical game, and the girls did a good job sharing the ball and getting some good looks,” Tivy coach Christy Dill said. “On defense we were able to anticipate and generate some offense from deflections and steals.”
Tivy (10-7 overall, 7-4 in district play) led 9-2 after one quarter and 21-12 at halftime before Lehman made it a six-point game at the end of three, 25-19.
The Lady Antlers return home Tuesday for the first time in four games with a loop matchup against Seguin, and will hit the road again Friday to face Buda Johnson in a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.
-----
In junior varsity play, Tivy ran its District 26-5A mark to 8-3 by topping Kyle Lehman, 40-13, in road action Friday.
Genesis Nieto led the Lady Antlers with 15 points, followed by seven from Ali Guardiola, six each from Desiree Abrigo and Solaya Gorham, three from Hailey Hernandez, two from Julie Pena, and one by Kailey Langbein.
