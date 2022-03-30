BOERNE – Tivy snapped a two-game baseball skid at the expense of rival Boerne Champion, 3-2 on Tuesday at Charger Field.
The win got the Antlers within one game of .500 in both District 26-5A (3-4) and for the season (11-12).
Sam Letz had two of Tivy’s four hits and picked up the save when he relieved starting pitcher Stormy Rhodes for the final two innings. Letz struckout five Chargers, including a called third K when the Chargers had the potential tying run at second -- and winning run at the plate -- in the bottom of the seventh. There were two outs on the books when Letz ended the game.
Rhodes’ effort was 12 strikeout victims, four hits allowed and five walks in five innings of work, and he contributed one hit and one RBI with his bat.
Eric Tenery’s two-run homer in the top of the third provided the winning difference when it scored Adan Hernandez just ahead of Tenery to put Tivy up 3-1. Hernandez was on base twice by way of walking and scored two runs.
Tivy hosts Dripping Springs on Friday.
TIVY v BOERNE CHAMPION – MARCH 29
R H E
TIVY 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 -- 3 4 4
CHAMPION 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 -- 2 4 3
WP: Rhodes
SAVE: Letz
HR: Tenery
