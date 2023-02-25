Antlers edged by Cougars' late goal

Tivy overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit and found itself knotted 1-1 with one of District 26-5A’s frontrunning soccer teams Friday at Antler Stadium only to lose a heartbreaker 2-1 when New Braunfels Canyon managed a goal with 37 seconds left in the game.
Up until the Cougars’ own late heroics, it appeared the Antlers (8-8-3, 4-4-1) were on the verge of settling for at least a point in the district standings after dropping its first rounder with Canyon 1-0 when the two met in New Braunfels.
Bhodey Miller picked up Tivy’s goal eight minutes deep into the second half and Cris Tienda continued to stymie the Cougars at the net until Canyon eked in the winner. Ryland Farhoudi got the assist for Miller’s score.
Tienda finished with eight saves for the Antlers who were 3-0-1 in their previous four matches, including winners of two straight.
In addition to Miller’s three shots on goal, Will Robinson had two while one each was attempted by Kavon Casillas and Cort Orgera.
“We weren’t engaged in the first half, but absolutely got engaged in the second half,” said Tivy head coach Reece Zunker. “We proved for 30 minutes of the second half we could play physical. Our kids battled hard, but we have to do better at things we practice,” Zunker said.
Tivy has four opportunities to remain in playoff contention when they take on Boerne Champion, SA Wagner, Comal Pieper, and SA Veterans Memorial.
The Champion game is on the road as is Pieper. Wagner and Veterans Memorial visit Antler Stadium. Champion beat Tivy 7-0 in their first meeting, Wagner lost 2-1, Pieper ended 1-1, and Veterans Memorial was shutout 4-0.
Pieper sits atop the district standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.