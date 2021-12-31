Lady Antlers take third in Hays CISD tourney

BUDA – Tivy finished in third place of Gold Bracket action at the Hays CISD Basketball Tournament when the Lady Antlers toppled Temple 59-35 Wednesday.
The win over the Class 6A Tem-Cats gave Tivy three wins in five tries at the 14-team affair where pool play first determined bracket categories. Tivy advanced from Pool-B via its 2-1 record ,while Temple came out of Pool-C at 1-1.
Tivy led 19-11 after the first quarter, stretched the margin to 37-16 at halftime and cruised to its 15 win.
Ashlee Zirkel and Stella Hendricks scored 13 and 10 points, respectively. Solaya Gorham and Riley Dill added nine each. Emma Schumacher finished with seven points. Desiree Abrigo and Amelia Balser added four apiece, while My Tran Dang tossed in a buzzer-beater three to end the third period.
Tivy sank all five free throws.
The win came after Tivy lost its bracket starter to Antonian and navigated its pool consisting of Round Rock Stony Point, Taylor and Arkansas’ historical Little Rock Central. Antonian faced Hays in the Gold bracket championship game.
Other teams at the tourney were Round Rock Cedar Ridge, North Crowley, Seguin, Austin Savio, Rockwall Heath, San Marcos, and Dripping Springs.
Day 1
Tivy split its first two games Monday at the Hays CISD Basketball Tournament when the Lady Antlers lost to Little Rock Central (Arkansas) before taking down Taylor.
The out-of-state Tigers and Tivy were tied 24-24 at halftime. Tivy trailed by six entering the fourth quarter, eventually losing 49-40.
Hendricks led Tivy with 14 points and Zirkel had 10.
Dill scored six points with a pair of three-pointers. Schumacher pitched in four points. Two apiece were from Reelyn Andreas and Balser, while Abrigo and Jaida Davis contributed one each.
Tivy bounced back by dumping the Ducks 64-15 with a dominant defensive performance and point production from 10 team members.
The Lady Antlers limited Taylor to only a single free throw in the second half, and just five field goals overall. The win gave Tivy a 13-7 record after 20 games.
Schumacher bucketed a season high 18 points to pace Tivy and Davis added another 10.
Zirkel posted nine points. Dill recorded eight points. Hendricks finished with six. Andreas and Balser logged four each. Maddy Fiedler and Gorham two apiece, and Abrigo one to round out scoring.
Day 2
The Lady Antlers caged the Tigers of Round Rock Stony Point, 43-26 on Tuesday to finish 2-1 in Pool-B competition at the Hays CISD Basketball Tournament.
Tivy, as has been the case most of the season, received scoring efforts from most of its roster which was led with 10 points from Zirkel.
Dill canned seven points. Six were from Hendricks. Five each came from Davis and Balser. four apiece were by Abrigo and Gorham, while Schumacher had two points in the game.
Tivy had few answers for San Antonio Antonian’s three-point shooters during the Lady Antlers' first game in the Gold Bracket portion of the Hays CISD Basketball Tournament, when the Apaches beat Tivy 60-48 Tuesday.
Antonian fired in 14 treys, which included 10 spread over the second and third quarters when the winners secured 46 points. Tivy’s defense held Antonian to eight points in the first quarter and six in the fourth.
The loss sent Tivy to the third place game against Temple on Wednesday in search of their 15th win of the year.
Dill’s 18 points led Tivy, and she added 10 rebounds and four steals.
Hendricks, Zirkel and Schumacher all scored eight points apiece. Hendricks was tops on the boards with 14 rebounds, eight of which were offensive type. Zirkel placed down five assists.
LADY ANTLERS v TEMPLE – DEC 29
TIVY 19 18 17 5 (59)
TEMPLE 11 5 6 13 (35)
TIVY Ashlee Zirkel 5-1-0-13, Stella Hendricks 5-0-0-10, Riley Dill 2-1-2-9, Solaya Gorham 3-0-3-9, Emma Schumacher 2-1-0-7, Desiree Abrigo 2-0-0-4, Amelia Balser 2-0-0-4, My Tran Dang 0-1-0-3
TEMPLE Thomas 2-3-0-13, Burleson 5-0-1-11, Flores 1-1-0-5, Gwyn 2-0-0-4, Kirkwood 1-0-0-2,
Halftime: Tivy 37, Temple 16
FT’s: Tivy 5-5 (100-percent), Temple 3-14-2 (33.3-percent)
3’s: Tivy Zirkel (1), Dill (1), Schumacher (1), Tran Dang (1); Temple Thomas (3), Flores (1)
LADY ANTLERS v SA ANTONIAN – DEC 28
TIVY 14 8 11 15 (48)
ANTONIAN 8 22 24 6 (60)
TIVY Riley Dill 6-2-0-18, Ashlee Zirkel 4-0-0-8, Stella Hendricks 4-0-0-8, Emma Schumacher 2-1-1-8, Desiree Abrigo 2-0-2-6,
ANTONIAN Melissa Hurneda 2-3-2-15, Zariah Todd 0-4-0-12, Carolyn Wenzel 0-4-0-12, Ella Nietz 4-1-0-11, Madison Olguin 0-2-0-6, Syjuelli Memella 2-0-0-4,
Halftime: Antonian 30, Tivy 22
FT’s: Tivy 8-3 (37.5-percent), Antonian 4-2 (50-percent)
3’s: Tivy Dill (2), Schumacer (1); Antonian Todd (4), Wenzel (4), Hurneda (3), Olguin (2), Nietz (1)
LADY ANTLERS v ROUND ROCK STONY POINT – DEC 28
TIVY 14 14 9 6 (43)
STONY POINT 6 7 9 4 (26)
TIVY Ashlee Zirkel 3-1-1-10, Riley Dill 3-1-0-7, Stella Hendricks 3-0-0-6, Amelia Balser 2-0-1-5, Jaida Davis 1-1-0-5, Solaya Gorham 2-0-0-4, Desiree Abrigo 2-0-0-4, Emma Schumacher 1-0-0-2,
STONY POINT Bellans 2-1-0-7, Forvren 3-0-1-7, Collins 1-1-1-6, Wingwood 1-0-0-2, Knipster 1-0-0-2, Waddle 1-0-0-2,
Halftime: Tivy 28, Stony Point 13
FT’s: Tivy 7-3 (42.8-percent), Stony Point 7-2 (28.5-percent)
3’s: Tivy Davis (1), Zirkel (1), Dill (1); Stony Point Bellans (1), Collins (1)
LADY ANTLERS v LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL – DEC 27
TIVY 13 11 12 4 (40)
LR CENTRAL 11 13 18 7 (49)
TIVY Stella Hendricks 5-0-4-14, Ashlee Zirkel 4-0-2-10, Riley Dill 0-2-0-6, Emma Schumacher 2-0-0-4, Reelyn Andreas 1-0-0-2, Amelia Balser 1-0-0-2, Jaida Davis 0-0-1-1, Desiree Abrigo 0-0-1-1,
LR CENTRAL Aven Sasser 3-1-2-11, Jordan Marshall 3-0-3-9, Kiaya Davis 3-1-0-9, Taylor Day-Davis 2-1-1-8, Lillian Jackson 4-0-0-8, Selandra Ingraham 1-0-0-2, Ashlyn Rimble 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 24, LR Central 24
FT’s: Tivy 12-8 (66.6-percent), LR Central 8-6 (75-percent)
3’s: Tivy Dill (2); LR Central Sasser (1), Davis (1) Day-Davis (1)
LADY ANTLERS v TAYLOR – DEC 27
TIVY 19 10 16 19 (64)
TAYLOR 4 10 0 1 (15)
TIVY Emma Schumacher 9-0-0-18, Jaida Davis 5-0-0-10, Ashlee Zirkel 2-1-2-9, Riley Dill 1-2-0-8, Stella Hendricks 3-0-0-6, Reelyn Andreas 2-0-0-4, Amelia Balser 2-0-0-4, Solaya Gorham 1-0-0-2, Maddy Fiedler 0-0-2-2, Desiree Abrigo 0-0-1-1
TAYLOR D. Lewis 2-0-1-5, S. Fischer 1-0-2-4, K. Rivers 2-0-0-4, C. Nunamaker 0-0-1-1, A. Lucas 0-0-1-1
Halftime: Tivy 29, Taylor 14
FT’s: Tivy 6-4 (83.3-percent), Taylor 12-5 (41.6-percent)
3’s: Tivy Dill (2), Zirkel (1)
