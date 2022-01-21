Spikes best Boerne South in 3 of 4

The Spikes continued their business as usual of winning most of their games when the Hal Peterson Middle School did such in boys’ basketball games against Boerne South played on Wednesday.
Spikes 8A
The Spikes 8A team dominated 41-22 at Spikes Gym in a game where no one Spike wound up in double digits.
Instead, HPMS had nine players contribute points, led by seven each from T.K. Davis and Colin Rose.
George Eastland had six. There were five apiece scored by Mario Mendez, Khaleb Ortiz and Anthony Sanchez, while Dan Guerrero and President Calamaco both chipped in three each.
Spikes 8B
The Spikes 8B bunch defeated Boerne South in a 27-25 nailbiter.
Mikkel Pieper was high-point Spike with seven.
Guy Flores finished with six points. Anthony Montoya and Jeremiah Wright dropped in five each, while two apiece were by Angelito Puno and Gavin Purcell.
Spikes 7A
The HPMS 7A squad lost 52-30 to Boerne South.
Aiden Zavala's 10 points were tops for the Spikes.
Carter Marquez pitched in six points. Five apiece were scored by Caleb Peschel and Brandon Montoya. Seth Shuler added four and James Riley sank a free throw.
Spikes 7B
The Spikes 7B team won 42-30 over Boerne South and were led in points by Trevon Vargara’s 12.
Tennyson Mejia recorded nine points. Caleb Elliston posted seven. Logan Spalding added four, and there were two each were from Madden Brooks, Xavier Alamandaria, Tralex Desser, and Denley Landrum.
The Spikes will take on Loma Alta on Monday, with seventh grade teams hosting and eighth graders on the road.
