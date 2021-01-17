Hawks stumble against Antonian

San Antonio Antonian left Our Lady of the Hills with an 86-42 win in TAPPS non-district boys basketball action Friday at Callioux Gym.
With the loss, the Hawks dropped to 5-7 as they head into TAPPS 3A District 6 games this week against San Antonio Castle Hills and New Braunfels Christian. OLH is scheduled to play at Castle Hills Tuesday and will host NBC Friday in a 6:30 p.m. tipoff
Against Antonian, Sam Ibarra was OLH’s top scorer with 17 points. Cade Crawley added seven points, Austin McDorman scored six, Chandler Harris netted five and Treves Hyde four, and Daniel Schultz dropped in three.
Earlier in the week, the Hawks snapped a five-game slump by beating Burnet Home School, 75-54, in non-district home-court action Tuesday.
OLH saw a trio of players go for 10-plus points, including Schultz with a game-high 22. Crawley followed close behind with 21 points and Ibarra scored 16.
Schultz and Crawley were co-leaders in rebounds with 13 apiece and Ibarra added three steals. Scoring contributions were also made by Michael Barraza and Dalton Herndon with seven points each and McDorman with two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.