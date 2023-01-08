Pirates prove 'powerful' at Cornerstone meet

SAN ANTONIO – Center Point got its powerlifting season off to a solid start Saturday by medaling in four divisions, including four golds, at the San Antonio Cornerstone Warriors Invitational Lift.
The team included four veteran lifters out of the nine Pirates who competed.
Veterans are Braden Watson who won the 114-pound class, Tyler Williams finishing second in the 132-pound class, Mauricio Gallegos winning his 148-pound class and Eddie Flemma taking the 198-pound class.
Four newcomers for head coach Ed Flemma’s crew are Joe Fuentes, Juan Garcia, Cavan Davis, Slade Newcomb, and Wyatt Reed.
“Joe Fuentes won a character award from the host Cornerstone. There were five teams and little old CP with nine lifters did great. We'll have more lifters after the break, but these guys did great, and set their baselines for the rest of the season,” said coach Flemma.
Center Point travels to Uvalde on Saturday, Jan. 14 for its next lifts that include bench press, deadlift, and squat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.