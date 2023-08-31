Lady Hawks fall to Marble Falls Faith Academy

Errors hurt Our Lady of the Hills in a non-district volleyball match between TAPPS schools when the Lady Hawks lost to Marble Falls Faith Academy in three sets Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Cailloux Gymnasium.
Scores went against OLH 10-25, 21-25, 7-25.
In the ever-so-close second set the Lady Hawks led 21-18, but the Flames took advantage of four miscues to tie, lead and win. OLH was guilty of 12 overall such infractions being either service or hitting errors.
“Those little mistakes will take matches away from us. They are details we still have to work out, and defensively we need to fill the gaps better,” said OLH head coach Ali Barraza.
Faith Academy did find gaps in the third set when the Flames burned OLH for five aces to open serve, and led 10-0. That deficit grew to 15-2, and such was Faith Academy’s dominance that the Lady Hawks did not make it through their first rotation, instead taking just five step-ups to the service line.
OLH committed 11 errors between serving and hitting in the first set.
Taylor Bloom figured in eight of OLH’s service points when it appeared the Lady Hawks were going to capture set two. Jojo Arredondo split seven points with four in the first set, and three in the third. Escandra Esparza had four digs in the match.
OLH opened TAPPS District 5-2A matches with two straight road contests in Round Rock and Austin. Hallettsville Sacred Heart is OLH’s first home court loop match Thursday, Sep. 7
