Antlers force 11 innings in loss to Lehman, pummel Patriots

A gutsy home field comeback came up just short in 11 innings Saturday when the Antlers were defeated 8-5 by Kyle Lehman, which wound up sweeping the District 26-5A baseball series between the two teams.
Lehman led 2-0 after a full five innings of play, only to see Tivy battle back to tie the score 2-2 in its half of the sixth behind runs scored by Hayden Kneese and Landon Barnett. Each side got single runs in the seventh to send the game to extra innings. Stormy Rhodes crossed the plate for Tivy once the Lobos were ahead 3-2.
After a scoreless eighth, a run by Adan Hernandez once again stalemated the match 4-4 in the ninth. The score was 5-5 after 10 innings, with Tivy’s run coming from Eric Tenery.
Lehman earned its winning run, with two insurance scores in the 11th, and Tivy was unable to counter again.
Tivy (12-15, 4-7) finished with 12 hits, which were paced by Rhodes and Aiden Cline with two each.
Kale Lackey, Sam Letz, Tenery, Hernandez, Tanner Beck, Bailey Blaker, Lex Lipka, and Kneese had one hit apiece.
RBIs were credited to Cline with two and one each for Lackey, Beck, and Kneese.
Pitchers used by the Antlers were starter Letz and relievers Rhodes, Lipka, and Kneese
On Friday, Tivy snapped out of a two-game losing streak when the Antlers pummeled San Antonio Veterans Memorial 20-8 for a District 26-5A baseball win at Patriot Field.
The win completes a sweep of the Patriots when coupled with Tivy’s earlier 7-3 victory in early March. Tivy picked up its 12th overall win of the season, and fourth district success, with a display of power that included six doubles among Tivy’s 20 base hits.
Kale Lackey, Tanner Beck, and Bailey Blaker topped the hitting charts with three each. Blaker had three of the Antlers’ two-baggers, Lackey racked up two and Eric Tenery had one.
Adding two hits to the mix were Sam Letz, Tenery, Stormy Rhodesm and Aiden Cline. Landon Barnett, Adan Hernandez and Lex Lipka managed one hit each.
All runs were RBI-earned, led with four apiece from Blaker and Rhodes. Lackey and Letz knocked in three runs each, two were by Tenery and Beck, while Hernandez and Cline were in the book for one apiece.
Run scoring showed Tenery and Lackey coming home for three runs. Letz, Hayden Kneese, Blaker, Lipka and Cline scored twice, while one run was by Rhodes, Barnett, Beck, and Hernandez.
Tivy utilized four pitchers in the game beginning with starter Tenery followed by Beck, Blaker and Jake Pankratz.
Pankratz got the save with an inning of relief, allowing two hits, three runs, striking out one and walking one batter. Tenery was staked to an early 16-0 lead in his start on the way to the win, and struckout five Patriots in two innings, while giving up no runs or walks.
During middle relief appearances that totaled two innings, Beck and Blaker combined to allow only three hits and struckout a pair of Patriots with two walks issued.
TIVY v LEHMAN – APRIL 9 (11 Innings)
R H E
TIVY 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 1 1 0 -- 5 12 2
LEHMAN 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 1 3 -- 8 16 2
LP: Rhodes
DBL: Beck
HBP: Hernandez, Letz
SB: Lackey
TIVY v SA VETERANS MEMORIAL – APRIL 8
R H E
TIVY 3 13 2 2 0 x x -- 20 20 2
VETERANS MEMORIAL 0 0 5 0 3 x x -- 8 5 2
WP: Tenery
DBL: Blaker (3), Lackey (2), Tenery
HBP: Beck, Pankratz
