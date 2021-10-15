Antler JV wins thriller, freshmen dominate against Champion

It was a great night for Tivy sub-varsity teams, as both teams recorded wins over rival Boerne Champion, with the junior varsity team coming out on top of a 29-26 win and both freshmen teams besting the Chargers.
Junior Varsity
The Tivy junior varsity football team scored an exciting 29-26 win over Boerne Champion on Thursday at Antler Stadium to run the junior varsity's record to 5-2.
Four touchdown passes from three different players to three different receivers accounted for the touchdowns and coach Jason Crawford credited the entire defense for its effort to make a huge defensive stop that ended the game in Tivy’s favor.
One TD pass was from Julian Rhodes to Noah Zastrow for 35 yards kicked off the Antler scoring.
Touchdown number two was a pass from Jaxon Kincade to Marco Garza for 10 yards.
Gunner Abel completed a 65-yard throw to Cameron Pena for another TD and Kincade to Pena for 20 yards ended Tivy’s trips to the endzone.
Tivy converted a pair of two-point conversions and had a PAT kick to figure in the final.
Freshmen
In Boerne, the Tivy freshmen won both games.
The Antler A team scored in the first and second quarters of a 14-6 decision.
A 50-yard run by Cade Jones in the first quarter set up a 2-yard TD run from Domynik Vasquez and Wiley Landrum kicked the extra point.
Vasquez followed up with a 23-yard run in the second period and another Landrum extra point gave Tivy its final point.
After Champion got within 14-6, fourth quarter heroics came from defensive players Rocky DeLeon, who made a score-saving tackle at the 11-yard line and Mikey Nelson’s fumble recovery on the 1-yard line.
In the Antler B team game, Tivy delivered blanked the Chargers at 22-0.
Touchdowns were the result of Peyton Bailey’s 56-yard pass to Christian Torres and two from Jesse Montrose off runs of eight and six yards.
Bailey and Montrose each added a 2-point conversion.
Bailey’s 22-yard run and a 12-yarder by Joyshane Aguilar provided more yardage for the Antlers.
Defensive highlights included Montrose, Christian Hernandez, Aneli Caldera and Torres making tackles losses, plus interceptions turned by Hernandez, Ryan Garcia, William Richards and Evan Peschel. Montrose ended his stellar game by also recovering a fumble.
The Tivy sub-varsity teams will face Floresville on Thursday, with the junior varsity hosting and freshmen on the road.
