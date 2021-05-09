Tivy’s Pelton leads Lady Antlers’ 2021 All-District honorees

Three Tivy players were recently named to the District 26-5A All-District girls soccer team announced by loop coaches following the recent UIL state soccer tournament in which the Lady Antlers’ district champion, Dripping Springs, won the title.
Tivy’s Zoe Pelton earned a first-team nod on the All-District lineup, and Lady Antlers Ashley Cale and Megan Urbina picked up second-team accolades.
Tivy’s honorable mention All-District selections included Bella Aguilar, Kamryn Hayes and Delaney Engstrom.
Boerne Champion earned the most superlative awards with Newcomer of the Year Mack Arendall and Co-Goalie of the Year Audrey Riordan. Dripping Springs fielded Forward of the Year Sofia Picucci, while New Braunfels Canyon’s Sienna Garcia was named Midfielder of the Year. Alamo Heights’ Hannah Simpson shared Co-Goalie honors, and the Lady Mules also placed Ela Toye as Defender of the Year.
All total, state champion Dripping Springs had three players on each team. Champion had three on first team and two on second. Alamo Heights earned four spots split between two on first team and two on second. Canyon also had a pair of Cougars on the first squad and two on the second. Kyle Lehman tied Dripping Springs with the most second team picks at three and had one from the first team. Buda Johnson was represented by one on each unit. San Antonio Veterans Memorial had two from the first team and one on second, and Seguin rounded out the honor teams with one in each group.
