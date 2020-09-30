SAN ANTONIO – The brooms were out for Tivy as the Lady Antlers swept San Antonio Veteran’s Memorial at every level in District 26-5A volleyball matches on Tuesday night in road game action.
Varsity team set scores were 25-12, 25-15, 25-10 to even Tivy’s district record at 1-1 and 5-3 overall.
Kills were evenly divided between Ally Scheidle, Taylor Kubacak, Keirson Jalowy and Hailey Davis, all with seven each.
Assists leader was Scheidle with 17, and she added three aces from the serving line.
Tyler Elkins pulled out 11 digs.
Davis and Kaylee Coffee continued their blocking dominance with two each.
Junior Varsity, Freshmen
The JV won 25-23, 15-25, 25-16.
Freshmen scores had Tivy winning in two sets, 25-16, 25-12.
All trams will be at home Friday hosting Hays Lehman, and at Seguin on Tuesday, Oct. 6
