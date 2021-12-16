Spikes split with Medina Valley

Spikes basketball teams broke even against Medina Valley in Monday middle school basketball action when the eighth grade traveled to Castroville while the seventh graders hosted the Panthers.
Spikes 8A
The Spikes 8A team dropped a heart-breaker, falling by one point at 39-38.
President Calamaco’s 10 points led the Spikes, who had seven other players generate points in the nail-biter.
Davis Caraway, T.K. Davis and Alan Viera each recorded six points in the effort. Colin Rose finished with four points. Two apiece came from Khaleb Ortiz, George Eastland and Anthony Sanchez.
Spikes 8B
The HPMS 8B team defeated Medina Valley 37-25.
Anthony Montoya led the Spikes with 11 points. Guy Flores added seven points. Mikkel Pieper and Gavin Purcell pitched in six apiece. Jeremiah Wright posted four, while Logan Pruitt contributed three points.
Spikes 7A
The Spikes 7A team came up short, falling 38-28.
Aiden Zavala was high Spike with 10 points.
Caleb Peschel and Ethon Rendon provided six points each. Two apiece were added by Carter Marquez, Gavin Whelan and Wesley Miller.
Spikes 7B
The Spikes 7B team won big, 41-12, and had 10 players spread around points.
Jonah Gillespie led with nine points.
Trevin Vegara and Logan Spalding scored six. Xavier Alamondoriz, Emlio Mena and Tennyson Meja all had four each. Madden Brooks, Nolan Anders, Denton Taylor and Denley Landrum added two each.
All teams will play next on Monday, Jan. 3, when the seventh grade travels to Boerne North and the eighth graders host Boerne North.
