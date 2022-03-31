Lady Spikes claim silver in both divisions at district meet

At the Southwest District Middle School track and field meet held Wednesday at Antler Stadium, Hal Peterson’s Lady Spikes finished second in both divisions with several outstanding performances.
Lady Spikes eighth grade
The eighth grade team scored 165 1/2 points to be in front of Fredericksburg (71), Boerne North (55), Boerne Voss (42), Wimberley Danforth (36), Loma Alta (26 1/2) and Medina Valley (13). Only Boerne South with 211 points was ahead of HPMS.
The Lady Spikes won the 4x100 relay in a time of 52.78 and took the 4x200 relay at 1:52. Team members’ names were not available. The 4x100 consisted of Julianna Contreras, Leighton Hale, Tatum Harris, and Belia Gomez. Members of the 4x200 were Ryleigh Barney, Hale, Tatum Harris, and Gomez.
Gomez gave the team an individual first when she won the 200 meters with a time of 26.57.
Addie Kincaid gave the Lady Spikes a pair of second places with times of 8:51 in the 2400 and 5:35 in the 1600.
Barney took second in the 800 (2:38), Hale ran runnerup in the 100 meters (14.04), Contreras did the same in the 400 meters (65.39) and Leilah Rodriguez pole vaulted 7-6 for second place field event points.
The 4x400m relay ran 4:26 for another racing second place. Members were Contreras, Ava Reyes, Addi Bates, and Barney.
Ainsley Gilbreath was another double medalist when she came in third in the 2400 with 9:14 and did likewise in the 1600 at 5:42.
Bates was third in the 400 (66.12) and Desire Alvarado threw discus 80-7 1/2 for another third.
Fourths were the result of efforts by Presley Martin in the 800 (2:39) and 1600 (6:05), plus Ava Lea Odonnell over the 300 hurdles (52.11), Syrie Nicholas at shotput (32-7 1/4) and Jade Hersom pole vaulting 7-0.
Odonnell was fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.49), and field event fifths were by Caitie Taylor throwing 71-3 1/4 in discus while Rowen Garcia triple jumped 30-10.
Odonnell capped her meet with sixth place points at long jump (13-8 1/2), as did Ava Reyes in the 800 (2:43), Anna Canty in 100 hurdles (17.92) and Haydyn Haines in pole vault (6-6).
Lady Spikes seventh grade
The seventh graders’ 158 points were generated mostly due to second and third places that wound up the Lady Spikes behind Boerne South (199), but ahead of Boerne North (74), Fredericksburg (55), Loma Alta (47), Boerne Voss (39), Danforth (33) and Medina Valley (14).
Carmel Murphy won both hurdles races when she ran 17.83 for the 100’s and 53.47 over the 300’s.
Paige Doty snagged the remaining first place for the seventh grade when she timed 2:39 in the 800 meters.
Second places came from Danna Cisneros running 9:31 in the 2400, Brooke Bailey going 18.03 in the 100 hurdles, Eme Evans clocking 26.95 in the 200, Lauren Cummings having 5:59 in the 1600, Rylan Adams high jumping 4-8, Julia Vuernik pole vaulting 6-9, and the 4x200 relay coming across at 1:53.
Gracie Thomas, Adams, AJ McDonald, and Evans made up the 4x200.
The 4x100 and 4x400 relays were third, and solo thirds showed up with Abigail Smithson in the 800 (2:41), Gracie Thomas in the 100 (13.94), Bailey in the 300’s (54.90), Jilian Stebbins with 4-8 at high jump, and Cummings’ 6-6 in pole vault.
Thomas, Adams, Bailey, and Evans made up the 4x100. Lily Gonzalez, Stebbins, Abigail Juarez, and Abigail Smithson were the 4x400 group.
Smithson came in fourth in the 400 (68.45) and another fourth was earned by Cisneros in the 1600 (6:04).
Evans triple jumped her way to fifth at a length of 29-1 1/2.
