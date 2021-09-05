Tivy XC runners medal at Feast meet

SAN ANTONIO -- Three Tivy High School cross country runners accomplished personal records, and two Lady Antlers medaled Saturday at the Feast XC Invitational held at River City Community Church.
There were multiple races held at RCCC’s athletic fields due to over 2,000 racers entered from varsity to middle school.
Hannah Aspinall ran 19:11 and finished 18th in the first 5K run of the day which was one several varsity girls races.
She was followed closely by teammate Alyssa Pena at 20th with her time of 19:22. Medals were awarded to the top 20 finishers in each race. There were 195 entries in the division.
“Hannah’s previous PR was 19:27 and Alyssa’s was 20:19 before Saturday,” said Tivy head coach Cody Taylor.
Carolyn Bond was 52nd, Leah Neal 64th, Makayla Foster 80th, Ximena Tinajero 96th, and Kendyl Turner 134th out of 195 total runners.
Ethan Wrase was the highest finishing varsity Antler at 24th and a time of 16:16 in the varsity boys race No. 2. His time was also a PR.
Luke Wrase was 58th, Enrique Segura placed 146th, and Lawson Behrens was 151st among 197 entries.
Junior varsity girls’ entries were Gabby Watts, Avery Freeman, Gibson Dearing, Amber Gonzalez, Avery Malinak, and Lilly Chavez.
Watts’s 18th place from 179 entries was the best JV Lady Antler spot.
The JV boys’ race was the largest in terms of entries with 364, and from Antlers Dylan Callanan, Eric Bell and John Louis-Barton, Callanan had the best showing in 118th.
