Lady Antlers fall to Canyon

The Lady Antlers fell victim to New Braunfels Canyon 10-0 Thursday, miring Tivy softball in its first slump of the season.
Tivy fell to 4-2 in District 26-5A and the loss marked the first time the Lady Antlers have suffered back-to-back losses. Tivy’s overall record reached 8-5-2.
“We just have to stay positive,” said Tivy head coach Bradley Lee. “Canyon is good, but we gave them too many walks and free bases,” Lee said.
The Cougars reached the basepaths eight times via walks, and banged out 10 hits. Neither team committed any errors.
Kyra Wheatfall’s second inning single and a single by Amelia Balser in the fourth were Tivy’s only hits .
Canyon led 7-0 when Balser’s hit, and walks to Jordyn Joy and Shayla Roth loaded the bases with one out. The threat was snuffed out, however with a strikeout and ground out. Canyon pitcher Bella Mitchell struckout nine Lady Antlers.
Balser whiffed four batters in four innings pitched. Joy relieved for one and had two strikeout victims.
Tivy hosts Dripping Springs and Alamo Heights on Friday and Saturday. Game tie is 7 p.m. versus the Tigers, and 12 noon against the Mules.
LADY ANTLERS v NEW BRAUFELS CANYON – MARCH 17
R H E
TIVY 0 0 0 0 0 x x -- 0 2 0
CANYON 3 0 4 3 0 x x -- 10 10 0
LP: Balser
HBP: Balser
