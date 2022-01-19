Hawks claim district opener against Castle Hills

SAN ANTONIO -- The district TAPPS’ basketball opener proved positive for Our Lady of the Hills on Tuesday when the Hawks grounded the Eagles of San Antonio Castle Hills 66-52.
Sam Ibarra getting 20 points, Daniel Schultz and Austin McDorman with 13 each and Treves Hyde having 12 allowed OLH to weather a pair of 20 point-plus Eagles.
The Hawks led by just one, 30-29, at half, but a solid third quarter provided forward momentum, which led to the OLH's 10th overall victory.
The Hawks also had points from Jacob Mein (7) and Jacob Peak (1).
OLH v CASTLE HILLS – JAN 18
OLH 12 18 19 17 (66)
CASTLE HILLS 12 17 10 13 (52)
OLH Sam Ibarra 7-2-0-20, Daniel Schultz 5-0-3-13, Austin McDorman 6-0-1-13, Treves Hyde 5-0-2-12, Jacob Mein 3-0-1-7, Jacob Peak 0-0-1-1
CASTLE HILLS Criner 3-4-3-21, Lawson 8-0-4-20, Heath 1-1-2-7, Wilson 1-9-0-2, Ryder 1-0-0-2
Halftime: OLH 30, CASTLE HILLS 29
3 Pointers: OLH Ibarra (2); Castle Hills Criner (4), Heath (1)
FT: OLH 14-8 57.1-percent); Castle Hills 12-9 (75.0- percent)
