Double plays hinder Antler rally against Canyon

Tivy’s sixth inning rally to tie the game 2-2 was met with one of New Braunfels Canyon’s own in the seventh inning, which resulted in a frustrating 7-2 defeat for the Antlers, who hosted the Cougars in a District 26-5A baseball matchup Friday at Tivy’s home ballpark.
“We had our chances to put the game away and split with both Canyon and Smithson Valley, which would allow us to be sitting good in district. Now we are going to have to fight our tails off to get back into it, and we just have to play better,” said Tivy head coach Chris Russ in reference to Friday’s setback as well as an 8-7 loss to Smithson Valley.
Tivy saw its district record slide to 0-4, and 10-10-1 overall as the Antlers suffered their fifth consecutive loss going back to the final game in their own tournament.
The Antlers, who were no-hit by the Cougars when they met earlier in the week in New Braunfels, picked up eight Friday, which included three straight singles in the third inning that worked into a run when Kale Lackey came in, making the score 2-1 Canyon.
Lackey, Aiden Cline and Eric Tenery had the hits. Bailey Blaker walked to bring in Lackey with only one out, but a double play ended further Tivy threats.
Moving into the sixth inning, Tivy again went off for three straight hits, beginning with a one out double from Stormy Rhodes. Rhodes advanced over to third base, courtesy of a single by Hayden Kneese. Tanner Beck’s bunt single scored Rhodes and tied the game 2-2, but the rally was cut off when the Cougars turned another double play to escape.
Beck, in on mid-relief, managed to get two outs on the Cougars in the seventh inning. Both outs were wrapped around a pair of singles given up by Beck before three consecutive hits resulted in the Cougars regaining the lead for good.
After a pair of two-out triples and a single put Canyon ahead 6-2, Beck gave way to Kneese who was tagged for a double before forcing a grounder for the third out.
Guy Flores, Lackey and Cline were retired in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.
Cline recorded two of Tivy’s hits, while one apiece came from Lackey, Tenery, Rhodes, Kneese, Beck and Flores, with seven of Tivy’s nine batters put the ball in play. Flores also stole a base when on.
Beck was on the mound for two and two-thirds innings of relief for starter Tenery. Beck allowed five hits, struckout six and walked one.
Tenery’s totals as the starting pitcher showed him whiffing seven Cougars and walking four in four innings of work.
Tivy hosts Seguin on Friday to end the month of March.
TIVY ANTLERS v NEW BRAUNFELS CANYON
Friday, March 24
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 -- 2 8 2
NEW BRAUNFELS CANYON -- 2 0 0 0 0 0 5 -- 7 10 0
DBL: Stormy Rhodes
SB: Guy Flores
LP: Tanner Beck (2 2/3 innings, 5 hits, 6 K’s, 1 walk)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.