Lady Pirates take silver at Goliad powerlifting event

Center Point’s Lady Pirates powerlifters will try and raise the bar even higher in their second meet of the season, which is planned in Eldorado on Saturday, Jan. 22.
The team’s initial meet resulted in second place at Goliad High School’s Irion Wars Invitational held Saturday, Jan. 8 and three team members earned first place finishes for their efforts.
Senior Allyssa Marlowe took home the Outstanding Lifter Award to bookend a gold medal and begin very positively as a defending state champion.
Junior Mady Steele and senior Chastity Holt were other first place winners.
Second place finishers were seniors Jasmine Carlos and Teresa Valadez.
Junior Chloe Williams was fourth. Senior Sadie Duran was fifth, as was freshman Bayleigh Arredondo.
Steele, Valadez and Williams are three-time state qualifier medalists
More depth for this year’s team is provided by seniors Natalie Whitworth and Jess Sorenson, juniors Clarissa Olvera, Lily Espinoza and Estasia Wilson, sophomore Celeste Cervantes, and freshmen Mazerat Ceniceros, Lexi Parsons and Ashlyn Mitchell.
“The girls have been putting in extra work. We practiced hard over the break and we saw the results. We did incredible at Goliad. We competed against and beat 5A and 6A schools,” said head coach Mario Laque.
