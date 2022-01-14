Lady Pirates take silver at Goliad powerlifting event

Lady Pirates and their awards won at Goliad are, left righr (front row), Celeste Cervantes, Alyssa Marlowe, Monzerat Ceniceros and Bayleigh Arrendondo; Middle row: Lilly Espinoza, Chloe Williams and Chastity Holt. Back row: Teresa Valadez, Mady Steele, Sadie Duran, Jasmine Carlos, Lexi Parsons and Natalie Whitworth.