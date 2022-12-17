Antlers top Bobcats in 69-67 thriller

In a non-district clash between two teams that have potential to be major factors in their respective district races, the Tivy Antlers held off San Angelo Central 69-67 Friday on Tivy’s home floor in boys’ basketball action.
The win marked Tivy’s second such over a team from District 2-6A, having dispatched Odessa by five points in Tivy’s own recent tournament. Just as in that game with the Bronchos, the Antlers went back and forth against the Bobcats before pulling out a sixth straight win.
Tivy raised its record to 12-3 while Central (13-2) lost for only the second time in 15 games, and had its own six game win streak snapped.
There were 10 lead changes – eight in the first half alone – and four ties. Tivy appeared to have things well in hand when its lead stretched to 11 points, 65-54 with 1:36 left to play, but Central converted three Tivy turnovers into baskets with under 1:00 on the game clock. Those miscues allowed Central to get within 67-64.
The last deadlock was 30-30 two minutes into the third quarter, and Central’s final lead began evaporating in the same period when Mason Carlile ripped the net for the first of three consecutive field goals from beyond the arc. Tivy regained the lead, 39-34, midway through the quarter and never relinquished it although the Bobcats kept nipping.
Carlile had five treys for the game, leading Tivy with 17 points. He was joined in the double-digit club by Quentin Vega at 16, and Jackson Johnston and Jaden Frausto each with 13. Mekhi Frazier had eight, and Robert Jackson two.
“The shots Mason made are a testament to Mason’s work ethic. He’s a good player on a team of good players helping in ways that don’t always show up om the stat sheet,” said Tivy head coach Joe Davis.
Frazier insuranced Tivy when he sank a field goal with nine ticks, making the score 69-64. Vega assisted on the pass. Central hit a three-pointer with two seconds to account for the final.
“I was real proud of how our guys handled the pressure at the end,” said Davis. “We grew up in our road games when we played Steele and Hays which applied the same kind of pressure. This time we responded well,” Davis said.
Tivy lost both the latter games by four points each, and Davis credited every member of the squad for stepping up to flip the script against the Bobcats.
“It’s (the win) is a whole team thing. Our bench players applied the same sort of pressure on our guys in practice. Then during the game our guys noticed things that helped with adjustments by talking. We had 17 coaches,” said Davis.
Tivy mixes things up in Boerne’s tournament Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 27-29, and hosts Seguin for the start of 26-5A contests Friday, Dec. 30.
TIVY ANTLERS v SAN ANGELO CENTRAL
Friday, Dec. 16
Tivy 69, Central 67
Tivy -- 15 13 24 17 -- 69
Central -- 13 11 19 24 -- 67
TIVY – Mason Carlile 1-5-0-17, Quentin Vega 6-1-1-16, Jaden Frausto 4-1-2-13, Jackson Johnston 5-0-3-13, Mekhi Frazier 2-0-4-8, Robert Jackson 0-0-2-2
CENTRAL -- Allbright 9-0-5-23, Squeaky 6-1-0-15, Gipson 4-0-0-8, Young 3-0-2-8, English 1-2-0-8, Schmidt 0-1-0-3, Yates 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 28, Central 24
Free Throws: Tivy – 12 of 17 (70.5-percent); Central – 7 of 8 (87.5-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Carlile (5), Frausto (1), Vega (1); Central – English (2), Squeaky (1), Schmidt (1)
