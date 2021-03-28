No contests

JOHNSON CITY — Center Point continued its softball roll by blasting Johnson City, 9-3, to stay near the top of the District 28-2A standings with its third consecutive win on Friday.
Kaylee Blackledge continued her dominance from the pitcher’s mound by striking out 19 Lady Eagle batters, walking only one, and giving up four hits.
Blackledge was the No. 2 batter in the Lady Pirates’ lineup and blasted a two-run homer to help her cause. She also scored three runs.
Leadoff hitter Destiny Johnson rapped three of Center Point’s seven hits, drove in one run and scored two more. No. 3 batter Victoria Beckerson doubled, had three RBIs and scored a run.
Contributing to Center Point’s eighth win overall and fifth in district was Chloe Williams with a hit and a run. Other runs were registered by Stephanie Lopez and Tania Duran.
Earlier in the week, it was another short piece of work turned in by the Lady Pirates as Center Point jackhammered visiting Junction, 17-1, in loop action Tuesday at Lady Pirate Field.
Center Point sealed the contest with a 12-run third-inning burst that halted the game on the 15-run rule.
Johnson, Blackledge and Beckerson all rapped single hits for Center Point. Johnson’s two-RBI blast led that category, and Blackledge, Beckerson, Natalie Whitworth, Lopez, Duran and Celeste Cervantes each accounted for one RBI.
Run scoring came from Johnson and Beckerson with three each, Blackledge, Karleopy Grano-Serrano, Whitworth and Cervantes with two apiece, and solo runs from Lopez, Duran and Williams.
Blackledge threw strikes 68 percent of the time on 41 pitches thrown. She struck out six Eagles and gave up one hit.
Center Point (4-1 in 28-2 play and 7-2 overall), was scheduled to host Mason Monday and will play at Medina today at 4 p.m.
